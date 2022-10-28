17 'criminals' held with contraband

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :The police claimed on Friday to have arrested 17 alleged criminals and recovered narcotics as well as illegal weapons from them.

A spokesman for police said, the teams of various police stations conducted raids and arrested accused identified as Naveed, Mohsin, Adnan, Shaukat, Toufail, Ejaz, Shahid, Bashir, Nouman, Liaquat, Noman, Akraam, Rashid, Umer, Amaan, Bilal and Azhar besides recovering one-kilogram hashish and 18 pistols from their possession.

Meanwhile, Bhagtawala police conducted a raid and arrested three alleged gamblers and recovered stake money from them. They were identified as Wahid, Asghar and Waleed.

Cases have been registered against them.