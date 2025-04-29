17 Criminals Held With Contraband
Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2025 | 04:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Police on Tuesday arrested 17 alleged criminals including five proclaimed
offenders from various parts of the city and recovered contraband from
their possession.
The teams of various police stations conducted raids under their jurisdictions
and arrested 17 accused and recovered 490 litre liquor, five pistols of 30-bore,
a gun of 12 bore and two revolvers from them.
The criminals were identified as Muhammad Usman, Muhammad Uzaifa, Ziafat Ali,
Hanif Khan, Imran, Suleman, Saleem, Sibtain, Shafqat, Shabbir, Umar, Ghulam
Muhammad, Muhammad Rafi and others.
Cases have been registered against the accused.
