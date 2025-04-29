17 criminals held with contraband

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Police on Tuesday arrested 17 alleged criminals including five proclaimed

offenders from various parts of the city and recovered contraband from

their possession.

The teams of various police stations conducted raids under their jurisdictions

and arrested 17 accused and recovered 490 litre liquor, five pistols of 30-bore,

a gun of 12 bore and two revolvers from them.

The criminals were identified as Muhammad Usman, Muhammad Uzaifa, Ziafat Ali,

Hanif Khan, Imran, Suleman, Saleem, Sibtain, Shafqat, Shabbir, Umar, Ghulam

Muhammad, Muhammad Rafi and others.

Cases have been registered against the accused.