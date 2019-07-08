UrduPoint.com
17 Criminals Held With Drugs, Weapons In Multan

Sumaira FH 45 seconds ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 04:35 PM

17 criminals held with drugs, weapons in Multan

Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 17 criminals from various parts of the district and recovered contraband from their possession

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 17 criminals from various parts of the district and recovered contraband from their possession.

The police recovered 53 litre liquor and 1.890 kg Hashish from their possession.

Police also claimed to have apprehended three illegal weapon holders and recovered three pistols and live rounds from them.

Meanwhile, four other criminals have been arrested for illegally refiling LPG.

Cases have been registered against the outlaws.

