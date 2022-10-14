17 'criminals' held with narcotics

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Sargodha police claimed on Friday to have arrested 17 criminals and recovered drugs as well as illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the police, raiding team nabbed one proclaimed offender and 11 drug pushers besides recovering 3.

5-kg hashish, 190 grams heroin and 113 litres of liquor from them.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, the police held five accused and recovered five pistols and a number of bullets from them.

They were identified as -- Sultan, Rehman, Hashism, Wasim, Shafique, Suleman, Rashid, Rasheed, Rameez, Tariq, Ali, Aslam, Majeed, Moeez, Faizan, Sami and Wajid.