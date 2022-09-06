UrduPoint.com

17 Criminals Including 3 POs Held

Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2022 | 09:25 PM

17 criminals including 3 POs held

Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 17 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 17 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 3 proclaimed offenders and 8 drug pushers and recovered 1.

7 kg hashish and 102 litres of liquor from their possession. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, the police arrested 6 persons and recovered 4 pistols, one gun, one kalashnikov and a number of bullets from their possession.

