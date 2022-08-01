UrduPoint.com

17 Criminals Including 4 POs Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 01, 2022 | 09:09 PM

Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 17 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 17 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 4 proclaimed offenders and 4 drug pushers and recovered 1.

2 kg hashish and 40 litres of liquor from their possession. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, the police arrested 9 persons and recovered 8 pistols, one rifle and a number of bullets from their possession.

