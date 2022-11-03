UrduPoint.com

17 Criminals Nabbed With Drugs, Weapons

Muhammad Irfan Published November 03, 2022 | 05:20 PM

17 criminals nabbed with drugs, weapons

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Police on Thursday claimed to arrest 17 criminals besides recovering drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during a crackdown launched across the district in last 24 hours.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider, the police launched a crackdown against criminals and arrested two proclaimed offenders wanted to police in different cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes.

The police have also nabbed two court absconders and a firework dealer during the crackdown.

Meanwhile, two drug peddlers and five illegal weapon holders were apprehended with 10 litre liquor, 520 grams Hashish, five pistols and rounds. Police have also arrested two drivers for over speeding and three others for illegally refilling LPG.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, police sources added.

