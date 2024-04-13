Open Menu

17 Dacoits Arrested, Looted Items,weapons Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2024 | 06:19 PM

The police have claimed to arrest 17 dacoits from various parts of Faisalabad during Eid holidays and recovered looted items and illicit weapons from their possession

Police spokesman said here on Saturday that ASI Sajjad Ahmad In-charge police post Lorry Adda conducted raid near Darbar Noor Shah Wali and arrested two dacoits namely-- Ali Raza and Abdullah along with a snatched motorcycle,mobile phones and illegal weapons.

Similarly,Kotwali police nabbed two dacoits Ahmad,etc from PTCL road and recovered looted cash, illicit pistols, mobile phones and other items from their possession.

Meanwhile,Ghulam Muhammad Abad police conducted raid in Chak No.217-RB Achkera and arrested two outlaws namely-- Mehmood, etc. who were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity,robbery and other cases.

Millat Town police also nabbed four dacoits namely--Ali Hasan, Muzammil,etc from Jhumra road and recovered two snatched motorcycles,cash,mobile phone and illegal weapons from their possession.

The spokesman further said that ASI Mohsin Iqbal of Khurarianwala on a tip-off conducted raid in Chak No.103-RB and arrested two criminals namely Shahzad,etc who were wanted to the police in a dozen cases of dacoity,robbery,theft, etc.

Chak Jhumra police also nabbed three dacoits including Tahir, Shahjahan and Muneeb from Chak No.188-RB Nallaywala and recovered two looted motorcycles, cash, mobile phones and illegal guns from their possession.

Meanwhile, the villagers overpowered two robbers after a short encounter near Chak No.60-RB and handed them over to Balochni police after subjecting them to severe torture.

The police locked the accused behind bars while further investigation was under progress for arrest of their remaining accomplices,spokesman added.

