UrduPoint.com

17 Dead, 1,080 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2023 | 08:00 PM

17 dead, 1,080 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :At Least 17 people were killed and 1,080 others injured in 1,022 road traffic crashes in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 565 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 515 others with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 507 drivers, 31 underage drivers, 168 pedestrians, and 422 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes.

The statistics show that 233 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 248 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 72 in Faisalabad with 81 victims, and at third Multan with 69 accidents and 73 victims.

According to the data, 893 motorbikes, 61 auto-rickshaws, 119 motorcars, 26 vans, six passenger buses, 21 trucks and 67 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic SITE Top

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak briefed on UAE Badminton Federa ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak briefed on UAE Badminton Federation

2 hours ago
 MoHAP, DoH, DHA take part in Arab Health 2023 unde ..

MoHAP, DoH, DHA take part in Arab Health 2023 under one platform

3 hours ago
 FTA launches first event under â€˜Tax Supportâ€™ i ..

FTA launches first event under â€˜Tax Supportâ€™ initiative in 2023

5 hours ago
 Dubai Cares partners with Ban Ki-moon Centre

Dubai Cares partners with Ban Ki-moon Centre

6 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends annual ceremony of AUSAA

Sharjah Ruler attends annual ceremony of AUSAA

6 hours ago
 Sharjah Police hosts 41st Police Shooting Champion ..

Sharjah Police hosts 41st Police Shooting Championship

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.