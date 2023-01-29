17 dead, 1,080 injured in Punjab road accidents

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :At Least 17 people were killed and 1,080 others injured in 1,022 road traffic crashes in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 565 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 515 others with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 507 drivers, 31 underage drivers, 168 pedestrians, and 422 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes.

The statistics show that 233 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 248 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 72 in Faisalabad with 81 victims, and at third Multan with 69 accidents and 73 victims.

According to the data, 893 motorbikes, 61 auto-rickshaws, 119 motorcars, 26 vans, six passenger buses, 21 trucks and 67 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.