17 Dead, 1,330 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2025 | 05:30 PM

17 dead, 1,330 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) At least 17 people were killed and 1,330 others injured in 1,170 road traffic crashes across Punjab over the past 24 hours.

Of the injured, 532 individuals with serious injuries were transported to various hospitals, while 798 with minor injuries were treated on-site by rescue medical teams.

The breakdown of the victims included 724 drivers, 52 underage drivers, 161 pedestrians, and 462 passengers.

Lahore topped the list with 245 reported accidents, affecting 296 individuals, followed by Faisalabad with 81 crashes and 100 victims, and Multan, where 62 crashes resulted in 63 injuries.

The data also revealed that the accidents involved a variety of vehicles: 1,067 motorbikes, 74 auto-rickshaws, 125 motorcars, 37 vans, 16 passenger buses, 24 trucks, and 111 other types of vehicles, including slow-moving carts.

