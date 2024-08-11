17 Dead, 1332 Injured In 1245 RTCs In Punjab
Sumaira FH Published August 11, 2024 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) At least seventeen persons were killed and 1332 injured in 1245 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of these, 622 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 710 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals.
Furthermore, the analysis showed those 715 drivers, 60 underage drivers, 134 pedestrians, and 500 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.
The statistics show that 285 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 319 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 90 in with 95 victims and at third Multan with 64 RTCs and 66 victims.
According to the data 1085 motorbikes, 60 auto-rickshaws, 121 motorcars, 30 vans, 16 passenger buses, 30 truck and 96 other types of auto vehicles and carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.
