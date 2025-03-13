Open Menu

17 Dead, 1,439 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2025 | 05:50 PM

17 dead, 1,439 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) At least 17 people were killed and 1,439 others injured in 1,228 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 674 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 765 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 782 drivers, 70 underage drivers, 174 pedestrians, and 500 passengers were among the victims of road crashes. The statistics showed that 265 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 318 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 92 accidents and 112 victims, and at third Multan with 76 accidents and 88 victims.

According to the data, 1,166 motorbikes, 75 auto-rickshaws, 115 motorcars, 24 vans, 13 passenger buses, 31 trucks and 110 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road traffic accidents.

Recent Stories

MoFA, MOI launch electronic integration for docume ..

MoFA, MOI launch electronic integration for document attestation, criminal recor ..

11 minutes ago
 RAK Properties reports record 40% revenue growth i ..

RAK Properties reports record 40% revenue growth in 2024

26 minutes ago
 Indian media spread fake propaganda against Bangla ..

Indian media spread fake propaganda against Bangladesh military

36 minutes ago
 Baniyas leads as Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cu ..

Baniyas leads as Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cup gets underway in Abu Dhabi

41 minutes ago
 IPS 2025 boosts Dubai's real estate investment app ..

IPS 2025 boosts Dubai's real estate investment appeal

41 minutes ago
 Punjab Home Dept orders QR code-based online verif ..

Punjab Home Dept orders QR code-based online verification for arms licenses

47 minutes ago
Abu Dhabi Mobility launches Most Noble Number onli ..

Abu Dhabi Mobility launches Most Noble Number online charity auction to support ..

56 minutes ago
 GCAA issues first national regulation for certifyi ..

GCAA issues first national regulation for certifying air navigation service prov ..

56 minutes ago
 Suicide bomber detonates himself at Upper Jandola ..

Suicide bomber detonates himself at Upper Jandola Fort in South Waziristan

58 minutes ago
 Ranya Rao confesses learning gold smuggling techni ..

Ranya Rao confesses learning gold smuggling techniques from YouTube

1 hour ago
 Khalifa University rises to 7th spot globally in P ..

Khalifa University rises to 7th spot globally in Petroleum Engineering

1 hour ago
 e& joins as main partner of Fathers’ Endowment c ..

E& joins as main partner of Fathers’ Endowment campaign

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan