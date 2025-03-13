17 dead, 1,439 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) At least 17 people were killed and 1,439 others injured in 1,228 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 674 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 765 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 782 drivers, 70 underage drivers, 174 pedestrians, and 500 passengers were among the victims of road crashes. The statistics showed that 265 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 318 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 92 accidents and 112 victims, and at third Multan with 76 accidents and 88 victims.

According to the data, 1,166 motorbikes, 75 auto-rickshaws, 115 motorcars, 24 vans, 13 passenger buses, 31 trucks and 110 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road traffic accidents.