17 Dead, 1627 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2025 | 05:50 PM

17 dead, 1627 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) At least 17 people were killed, and 1,627 others were injured in 1,390 road traffic crashes (RTCs) across Punjab in the past 24 hours.

Among the injured, 661 individuals with serious injuries were shifted to various hospitals, while 966 with minor injuries received treatment on-site from rescue medical teams.

The analysis revealed that the victims included 926 drivers, 63 underage drivers, 175 pedestrians, and 543 passengers. The data also highlighted that Lahore reported the highest number of accidents with 322 accidents, affecting 390 people. Faisalabad followed with 92 accidents and 109 victims, while Multan ranked third with 91 accidents and 114 victims.

The vehicles involved in these accidents included 1,241 motorbikes, 77 auto-rickshaws, 151 motorcars, 42 vans, 21 passenger buses, 38 trucks, and 124 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts.

