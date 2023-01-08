UrduPoint.com

17 Dead, 840 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Umer Jamshaid Published January 08, 2023 | 05:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :At least 17 persons were killed and 840 others injured in 825 road traffic crashes in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 444 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 396 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 395 drivers, 27 underage drivers, 99 pedestrians and 363 passengers were among the victims of the road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 174 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 178 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 76 in Faisalabad with 81 victims and at third Multan 53 with 49 victims.

According to the data, 670 motorbikes, 53 auto-rickshaws, 107 motorcars, 14 vans, 11 passenger buses, 23 trucks and 79 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.

