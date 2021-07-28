UrduPoint.com
17 Dead, 915 Injured In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 14 seconds ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 04:30 PM

17 dead, 915 injured in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :At least 17 people were killed and 915 injured in 846 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the Rescue 1122, 388 drivers, 40 underage drivers, 94 pedestrians and 450 passengers were among the victims.

The statistics showed that 210 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 216 people placing the provincial capital top of the list followed by 65 in Faisalabad with 71 victims and third Multan with 62 accidents and 65 victims.

According to data, 836 motorcycles, 101 rickshaws, 76 cars, 23 vans, six buses,14 trucks and 105 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.

