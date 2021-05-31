UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

17 Deaths, 589 New Cases Of Coronavirus Reported In Punjab On Monday

Umer Jamshaid 15 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 02:50 PM

17 deaths, 589 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :As many as 589 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab on Monday, while the pandemic claimed 17 precious lives in 24 hours which pushed the death toll to 9,999.

As many as 308,733 patients have recovered so far. According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 339,662.

The P&SHD confirmed that 235 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 9 in Kasur,16 in Sheikhupura,9 in Nankana Sahib,25 in Rawalpindi,5 in Attock,3 in Jhelum,4 in Chakwal,10 in Gujranwala,4 in Hafizabad,7 in Mandi Bahauddin,13 in Sialkot,6 in Narowal,6 in Gujrat,10 in Faisalabad,6 in Toba Tek Singh,2 in Chiniot,3 in Jhang,26 in Sargodha,8 in Mianwali,13 in Khoshab, 8 in Bhakkar,17 in Multan,14 in Vehari, 8 in Khanewal,13 in Lodhran,13 in Muzaffargarh,4 in Dera Ghazi Khan,12 in Layyah,5 in Rajanpur,34 in Rahimyar Khan,10 in Bahawalpur,7 Bahawalnagar,23 in Okara,14 in Pakpattan and 11 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news.

Punjab health department conducted 5,145,529 tests so far for COVID-19.

Health experts urged the masses to follow SOPs and cover their faces with masks. People should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Gujrat Sahiwal Chiniot Kasur Okara Jhang Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Bahawalnagar Bhakkar Chakwal Hafizabad Jhelum Khanewal Lodhran Mandi Bahauddin Mianwali Muzaffargarh Narowal Nankana Sahib Pakpattan Rahimyar Khan Rajanpur Toba Tek Singh Vehari Attock From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamid Mir sent home for an indefinite period

48 minutes ago

Over 3500kg plastic bags confiscated, Rs 3 mln fin ..

49 minutes ago

S. Korea Detects 1st Thrombosis Case Linked to Ast ..

49 minutes ago

Ryanair Plane Chose Berlin Airport for Emergency S ..

49 minutes ago

Grade 10 to 12 classes resumed across KP

58 minutes ago

Two-stroke rickshaws, Major pollution contributors ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.