17 dengue cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Irshad Ahmad said that 17 new dengue cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said 11 dengue cases were reported in Multan, one each in Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Khanewal, Faisalabad and Vehari.

He said a total of 18,933 dengue virus cases had been reported so far during the current year.

He said no death was reported during the last 24 hours whereas 49 people died of the virus in the current year so far.

The P&SHD secretary said that 135 patients were under treatment in different hospitals of the province.

"The anti-dengue squad conducted surveillance at 155,071 indoor and 41,049 outdoor places to detect dengue larvae.The anti-dengue squad, under the P&SHD, killed dengue larvae at 110 places in the province during daily surveillance", he added.

The secretary urged people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment cleanand dry to protect themselves from dengue.