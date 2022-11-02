UrduPoint.com

17 Development Schemes Approved

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 02, 2022 | 05:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :The Divisional Development Working Party has approved 17 schemes of highways, public health engineering and road construction in two districts, Faisalabad and Jhang.

The approval was accorded in a meeting held with Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Shahid Niaz in the chair, here on Wednesday.

Director Development Dr Naveed Iftikhar Olakh briefed the meeting about the development schemes.

The commissioner directed the officers concerned to speed up departmental work and monitor the construction work. He said that no compromise would be made on transparency.

He also reviewed the ongoing uplift schemes and directed the deputy commissioners of all four districts Jhang, Toba Tek singh, Chiniot and Faisalabad, to speed up work on the schemes and ensure their in time completion.

