17 Development Schemes Approved For Rajanpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 04:00 PM

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) -:District Coordination Committee (DCC) on Tuesday approved 17 fresh development schemes worth Rs7317 million for the district.

The decision came up in a meeting chaired by MNA Jaffer Leghari, while MPAs Farooq Amanullah Drayshuk, Awais Khan Drayshuk, DC Zulfikar Ali and many representatives of local parliamentarians were present on the occasion.

DC said in his short briefing that about Rs46 million would be spent on missing facilities of education,Rs586 million on five schemes of constructing schools. Other miscellaneous type of projects including road, building, public health and water supply schemes would also be commenced through the approved grant.

He assured that all projects would be completed within given time line, with stern action taken against contractors charged with any embezzlement or leaving work incomplete. No compromise would be made on quality and standard of work, he said.

