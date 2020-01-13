17 die as incidents of rain, snow in Balochistan

At least 17 persons died and several others received injuries in different parts of province during three days of heavy rain and snowfall despite emergency was decelerated in seven districts of province on Monday

Traffic system was also suspended in the different areas of the province.

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan said the provincial government was fully activated to open roads and to ensure provision of all possible help to the people in rain and snow affected areas, saying that in this regard emergency has also been decelerated in seven districts which were affected from heavy rain and snowfall.

He said we would take help of Pakistan Army to rescue people in Nukandi area, who were stuck in flood due to rain.

"Provincial government departments including Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Communication and Works (C&W) and security forces including Levies Force, police and Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan personnel are busy to open roads by available machinery for ensuring restoration of traffic in the areas, said official.

According to reports, six people were killed in Qilla Abdullah after collapsing of roof of house, eight people died as a roof of mud house caved them in Zhob and three people killed in roof of house failing in Pishin due to heavy accumulation of snow during three days of snow.

According to reports, over dozen people were also injured in various road mishap and incidents of roof collapsing in several part of province during rain and snowfalls areas.

According to Met Office, cold and dry weather has forecast for most parts of province including Quetta city for next 24 hours.

Snowfalls received in respective areas including Kalat, 28 inches, Quetta, 23 inches and 22 inches in Zhob.

Rainfalls have been recorded in Barkhan 17 mm, Dalbandin 5.2 mm, Jiwani, 14 mm, Kalat, 29 mm, Khuzdar, 19.7 mm, Lasbella, 8 mm, Panjgur 10 mm, Sibi, 6 mm, Turbat, 3.5 mm and Ormara 40 mm.

Minimum temperature was recorded minus -4 in Quetta and minus -5 in Kalat Centigrade.

The heavy snowfall was reported to break records of two decades in Quetta by official of Met office.

According to official sources, several vehicles were stranded in several parts of province including Ziarat, Mastung, Qilla Saifullah, Qilla Abdullah, Harnai and Bolan due to heavy snowfalls where snowfall caused suspending communication system from rest areas of country and province.

Makran's Tump, Mand, Zemraan and Buledia and adjoining areas have affected many houses and crops due to rain of floods, disconnected roads from province and other areas of country.

The torrential rains in Turbat and the surrounding areas caused river floods to enter river of Kech, while heavy downpour floods have also damaged nearby areas of residential houses.

Official sources said Special anti-polio campaign has been postponed in nine districts of Balochistan due to heavy rain and snowfall which was schedule to start from Monday.

Rescue teams including PDMA, Levies force, police and Frontier Corps are helping people in affected areas where they are being distributed rations including tea and milk for children and other necessary items for people, beside medical aid are underway to provide the injured in respective areas.

Quetta Metropolitan Corporation's personnel are busty to remove snow from respective roads of Quetta City in order to maintain traffic smooth for decreasing miseries of people.

However, heavy snowfalls paralyzed routine life of public in Quetta City and and other areas of province.