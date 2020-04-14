17 drivers arrested over rash driving in Faisalabad

The police have arrested 17 drivers on the charge of rash driving in various parts of Faisalabad district during past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :The police have arrested 17 drivers on the charge of rash driving in various parts of Faisalabad district during past 24 hours.

Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that the police arrested drivers -- Abdul Majeed and Arshad from Meeranwala Chowk, Babar from FDA City gate, Abdur Razzaq from Shaheen Chowk, Umar Hayat from Chak No.

144-RB, Amin from Chak No.18-JB, Amin from Chak No.593-GB, Arshad from Korianwala Bridge, Amir from Chak No.78-JB, Riaz from Gill Chowk, Manzoor from Chak No.654-GB, Asad from Chak No.45-GB,Shahid from Chak No.210-GB, Basharat from Chak No.231-GB, Abu Sufiyan, Amjad and Ghulam Mustafa