17 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Police in their ongoing operations against lawbreakers conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 17 drug peddlers, bootleggers, and illegal weapon holders besides seizing 3540 grams of charras, 35 liters liquor, a 9mm pistol, four 30-bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Rattaamral, Race Course, Taxila, Dhamial, and Murree police conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction and recovered 3540 grams of charras from the possession of Ijaz, Shahzaib, Tanveer, Usama, and a female drug pusher namely Zulekha.

In other raids, Gungmandi, Sadiqabad, and Rawat police seized 35 liters of liquor and netted Toqeer, Arslan, Rohail, Tabasam, and Saghir.

The spokesman informed that Patriata police conducted a raid at a wedding ceremony and rounded up two accused identified Khizer and Akhlaq who were allegedly involved in fireworks.

Meanwhile, Sadiqabad, Wah Cantt, Rawat and Chontra police in their operations arrested Shehryar, Mumtaz, Nabeel Ahmed, Yamin, and Yasir Mehmood on recovery of a 9mm pistol, four 30-bore pistols, and ammunition.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.

Senior Superintendent of Police Operations said no one would be allowed to violate the law and violators would be treated with iron hands.

He directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers, and illegal weapon holders, he added.