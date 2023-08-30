Open Menu

17 Drug Peddlers, Bootleggers Netted With 26 Kg Charras

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2023 | 03:10 PM

17 drug peddlers, bootleggers netted with 26 kg charras

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers here on Wednesday arrested 17 accused besides recovering over 26 kg charras and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesperson, Saddar Baroni police held Noorain Bibi for having 2250 grams charras, Hamza with 2000 grams charras and Sajid for carrying 2140 grams charras.

Naseerabad police rounded up Nasir with 1450 grams charras, Daniyal for possessing 1300 grams charras, Umar for having 1250 grams charras, Ali Raza on recovery of 1250 grams charras and Khazeem with 1200 grams charras.

Dhamial police netted Naeem, Adnan and Sarfraz and recovered over 3730 grams charras.

Similarly, Mandra, Rattaamral, Rawat, Wah Cantt, Gungmandi and Waris Khan police nabbed Naeem, Adeel Ahmed, Azam, Shakeel, Riaz, and Usman and recovered 9680 grams charras and 60 grams opium.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.

