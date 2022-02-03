17 drug peddlers held

Police have arrested 17 drug peddlers and drug dealers and recovered more than 13 kgs marijuana and 450 grams heroin from their possession, said the police spokesman on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Police have arrested 17 drug peddlers and drug dealers and recovered more than 13 kgs marijuana and 450 grams heroin from their possession, said the police spokesman on Thursday.

He informed that Sadiqabad police held a drug peddler namely Muhammad Imran for having 2400 grams marijuana while Gunjmandi police arrested Wazir Ahmed with 1280 grams marijuana.

Pirwadhai police rounded up Babar Sultan and seized 1870 grams marijuana and Bani police netted Atif with 1330 grams marijuana. Westridge police seized two kgs marijuana and held Muhammad Qadir while Saddar Wah police arrested Usama Ali with 1020 grams marijuana and Adil with 450 grams heroin.

Morgah police also recovered 1160 grams marijuana from the possession of Atif and 125 grams marijuana from Asif.

City, R.A.Bazar, Airport, Taxila, Wah Cantt and Gujar Khan police arrested Faiz Muhammad with 350 grams marijuana, Irfan with 500 grams marijuana, Ilyas with 200 grams charras, Siddique with 250 grams marijuana, Ahmed with 120, Wajahat with 210 grams, Amir with 450 grams and Tanveer with 520 grams marijuana.

City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik appreciated the performance of police teams adding that the arrested accused should be challaned with solid evidence so that they could be given the punishment of their crime.

Rawalpindi police were conducting crackdowns on drug mafia and no one would be allowed to involve in such illegal businesses, he added.