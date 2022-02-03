UrduPoint.com

17 Drug Peddlers Held

Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2022 | 08:18 PM

17 drug peddlers held

Police have arrested 17 drug peddlers and drug dealers and recovered more than 13 kgs marijuana and 450 grams heroin from their possession, said the police spokesman on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Police have arrested 17 drug peddlers and drug dealers and recovered more than 13 kgs marijuana and 450 grams heroin from their possession, said the police spokesman on Thursday.

He informed that Sadiqabad police held a drug peddler namely Muhammad Imran for having 2400 grams marijuana while Gunjmandi police arrested Wazir Ahmed with 1280 grams marijuana.

Pirwadhai police rounded up Babar Sultan and seized 1870 grams marijuana and Bani police netted Atif with 1330 grams marijuana. Westridge police seized two kgs marijuana and held Muhammad Qadir while Saddar Wah police arrested Usama Ali with 1020 grams marijuana and Adil with 450 grams heroin.

Morgah police also recovered 1160 grams marijuana from the possession of Atif and 125 grams marijuana from Asif.

City, R.A.Bazar, Airport, Taxila, Wah Cantt and Gujar Khan police arrested Faiz Muhammad with 350 grams marijuana, Irfan with 500 grams marijuana, Ilyas with 200 grams charras, Siddique with 250 grams marijuana, Ahmed with 120, Wajahat with 210 grams, Amir with 450 grams and Tanveer with 520 grams marijuana.

City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik appreciated the performance of police teams adding that the arrested accused should be challaned with solid evidence so that they could be given the punishment of their crime.

Rawalpindi police were conducting crackdowns on drug mafia and no one would be allowed to involve in such illegal businesses, he added.

Related Topics

Police Bani Sadiqabad Gujar Khan Taxila Saddar Kyrgystani Som From Airport

Recent Stories

DC directs for placing proper sign boards in hospi ..

DC directs for placing proper sign boards in hospitals for guidance of visitors

1 minute ago
 Russian, Chinese Foreign Ministers Discuss Situati ..

Russian, Chinese Foreign Ministers Discuss Situation in Ukraine, Afghanistan - B ..

1 minute ago
 France Says JCPOA Talks in Vienna at Final Stage, ..

France Says JCPOA Talks in Vienna at Final Stage, Require Political Solutions

1 minute ago
 DW Moscow Bureau Not Commenting on Russia's Measur ..

DW Moscow Bureau Not Commenting on Russia's Measures Against Broadcaster

1 minute ago
 CPO directs to beef up security in Murree, 4-membe ..

CPO directs to beef up security in Murree, 4-member gang held

42 minutes ago
 KP governor condemns Balochistan terror attacks

KP governor condemns Balochistan terror attacks

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>