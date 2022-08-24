17 food outlets fined

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday imposed fine on 17 food points and two milk carrying vehicles over various violations in the division.

According to PFA officials, food safety teams headed by Additional director (operation) PFA Muhammad Umar Farooq, conducted raids at various shops including hotels, bakeries and food units in the division, and imposed a fine of Rs 240,000 over poor cleanliness arrangements, incomplete medical certificate and adulteration.

Meanwhile, the team also imposed a fine of Rs 6,000 on the owners of two milk supplying vehicles.

The teams of Punjab Food Authority discarded 180 liters of adulterated milk,6 kg spices and 17 liter oil while notices were also served to 97 owners offood points for selling sub-standard and hygienic foods.