17 food outlets fined:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Monday imposed fines on 17 food points and three milk carrying vehicle over violation of authority's rules in the division.

According to PFA officials, food safety team headed by Deputy Director (Operation) Shahbaz Sarwar checked various food units and imposed a fine of Rs 161,000 on 17 outlets over violation.

Meanwhile, the food safety team also imposed a fine of Rs 9000 on three milk suppliers for selling substandard milk in the city.

The PFA teams discarded 45 kg ice cream, 35 liters adulterated milk, 07-kg custard and 5 liters cold drinks while warning notices were served to 71 food points for violating the Authority rules.