UrduPoint.com

17 Food Outlets Fined:

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2023 | 01:40 PM

17 food outlets fined:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Monday imposed fines on 17 food points and three milk carrying vehicle over violation of authority's rules in the division.

According to PFA officials, food safety team headed by Deputy Director (Operation) Shahbaz Sarwar checked various food units and imposed a fine of Rs 161,000 on 17 outlets over violation.

Meanwhile, the food safety team also imposed a fine of Rs 9000 on three milk suppliers for selling substandard milk in the city.

The PFA teams discarded 45 kg ice cream, 35 liters adulterated milk, 07-kg custard and 5 liters cold drinks while warning notices were served to 71 food points for violating the Authority rules.

Related Topics

Punjab Fine Vehicle

Recent Stories

Malawi declares state-of-disaster after cyclone's ..

Malawi declares state-of-disaster after cyclone's deadly return

6 minutes ago
 Law minister lauds court's verdict in Noor Mukadam ..

Law minister lauds court's verdict in Noor Mukadam case

6 minutes ago
 Social media companies urged to stand up to Myanma ..

Social media companies urged to stand up to Myanmar's military junta

6 minutes ago
 UK Believes Possible Conflict in Asia-Pacific Coul ..

UK Believes Possible Conflict in Asia-Pacific Could Be Worse Than Situation in U ..

6 minutes ago
 German Troops Suffering From Shortfalls of 'Everyt ..

German Troops Suffering From Shortfalls of 'Everything' - Commissioner

6 minutes ago
 PPP paying special attention to solving public pro ..

PPP paying special attention to solving public problems: Turi

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.