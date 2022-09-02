17 food points fined

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Friday imposed fine on 17 food points over violations in the division.

According to the PFA officials, food safety teams headed by Additional Director (operation) PFA Muhammad Umar Farooq, conducted raids at various shops including hotels, bakeries and food units in the division and imposed a fine of Rs 325,000 to 17 food points over poor cleanliness arrangements, incomplete medical certificate and adulteration.

Meanwhile, the team also served notices to 118 owners of food points for selling sub-standard and hygienic foods.