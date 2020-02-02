UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

17 Gamblers Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 seconds ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 06:00 PM

17 gamblers arrested

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :The police have arrested 17 alleged gamblers and recovered cash from their possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that the Khairpur Tamewali police conducted raids in several areas and arrested 17 alleged gamblers.

"The teams of PS Khairpur Tamewali headed by SHO, Muhammad Imran Bhatti raided dens in Mauza Noor Siaal, Mauza Khaipur and Mauza Kharal and arrested 17 gamblers red handed," he said.

The police also recovered cash over Rs 5,000 from the suspects. The police have lodged cases against the accused. Further probe was underway.

Related Topics

Police Bahawalpur Khairpur Tamewali From

Recent Stories

African Union delegation explores UAE government w ..

25 seconds ago

African Union delegation explores UAE government w ..

27 seconds ago

UAE allocates US$2 billion for investment, develop ..

15 minutes ago

UAE allocates US$2 billion for investment, develop ..

15 minutes ago

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi to scatter seeds of ..

45 minutes ago

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi to scatter seeds of ..

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.