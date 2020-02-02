17 gamblers arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :The police have arrested 17 alleged gamblers and recovered cash from their possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that the Khairpur Tamewali police conducted raids in several areas and arrested 17 alleged gamblers.

"The teams of PS Khairpur Tamewali headed by SHO, Muhammad Imran Bhatti raided dens in Mauza Noor Siaal, Mauza Khaipur and Mauza Kharal and arrested 17 gamblers red handed," he said.

The police also recovered cash over Rs 5,000 from the suspects. The police have lodged cases against the accused. Further probe was underway.