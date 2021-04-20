17 gamblers arrested in separate raids

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :City police here Tuesday arrested 17 gamblers in separate raids and recovered Rs 171,000 money and six pistols from their possession.

According to police spokesman, the first raid was conducted by Michini police in a house located in Darmangi area and arrested 13 gamblers recovering Rs140,000 of money from them.

Similarly, four gamblers were arrested and Rs 31,000 money, besides six pistols were recovered from their possessions.

Legal proceedings are underway against the gamblers.