17 Gamblers Held During Raid
Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2024 | 10:32 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) Police have arrested 17 gamblers and recovered bet amount Rs 60,000, 10 mobile phones, 2 rickshaws, 4 wrist watches, and 6 batteries from their possession during crackdown here on Saturday.
According to police spokesman, Rata Amral police conducted raid and held gamblers include Mewa Gul, Gul Muhammad, Ghaffar, Bahadur, Ilyas, Arbaz, Arshad, Mujahid, Wahab, Zakirullah, Shahid, Rafiq, Abdul Jabbar, Umar, Ziarat Gul, Gul Wali, and Shah Masood.
Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.
SP Faisal Saleem appreciated the performance of police team and stated that gambling is root of other crimes, and strict action against gamblers will be continued without any discrimination.
