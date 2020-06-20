UrduPoint.com
17 Gamblers Held For Betting On Cock Fight In Rawalpindi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 07:32 PM

In a crackdown against anti social elements, police have rounded up 17 alleged gamblers on cock fight and recovered stake money amounting to Rs 51,300, 17 mobile phones and other valuable items from their possession here on Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :In a crackdown against anti social elements, police have rounded up 17 alleged gamblers on cock fight and recovered stake money amounting to Rs 51,300, 17 mobile phones and other valuable items from their possession here on Saturday.

A Spokesman of police informed that Morgah bazaar Police while acting on a tip off conducted a raid and apprehended 17 alleged gamblers identified as Bilal, Shahnawaz, Shouket, Imtiaz, Tahir, Ramzan, Ameer Shah, Rabnawaz, Javed, Waqas, Tayyub, Tanveer, Tayyub, Abdur Rehman, Saif Ur Rehman, Saleem and Talat when they were busy in gambling activities on cock fight.

Police have registered separate cases against them and started investigation.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of the police for arresting the gamblers adding that strict action must be taken against anti-social elements who were violating rule of law.

