17% growth in exports during FY 2020-21: Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan mentioned 17% growth in exports during FY 2020-21 and said as the government incentivized export industry, the country's exports in the month of June alone were recorded at all time high US $ 2.7 billion.

He said with the Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM) registering 9% growth, the government was focusing on export-led industries including the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to further boost exports.

Similarly, the prime minister said the government was also incentivizing construction sector, which involved the progress of 30 allied industries.

Imran Khan said that in order to give a boost to agriculture sector, Kissan Card scheme was being introduced in Punjab to provide direct subsidies to small farmers of up to 13 acres of land in fertilizers, seeds and other inputs.

He said it was for the first time that farmers would be provided direct support through Kissan Cardm, adding, the Federal government in order to ensure food security had allocated Rs 60 billion for the development of agriculture sector.

The prime minister said as the country had to import wheat, sugar and pulses, efforts were being made to enhance out agricultural productivity. Small farmers, which make 70% of the country's farming community, would be provided direct subsidy besides opening of Kissan Markets on China's model, he added.

He said that in order to strengthen the country's livestock and dairy sectors, modern technology would be utilized to enhance milk production.

The prime minister again referred to the principles of Riasat-e-Madina and said if Pakistan has to move ahead and achieve progress, it will have to follow those principles.

China, unlike India which also had huge population, achieved development and steered 700 million people out of poverty in 35 year by following the principles of taking care of the weaker segments of society, he added.