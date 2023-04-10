Close
17 Habitual Beggars Caught, Shifted To Panahgah

Umer Jamshaid Published April 10, 2023 | 08:57 PM

17 habitual beggars caught, shifted to Panahgah

As many as 17 habitual beggars were caught from different parts of Faisalabad during past 12 hours and were shifted to Panahgah

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :As many as 17 habitual beggars were caught from different parts of Faisalabad during past 12 hours and were shifted to Panahgah.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Monday that during a vigorous campaign, the anti-beggary squad rounded up 17 beggars including 9 males and 8 females from different parts of Faisalabad city.

These beggars were shifted to shelter home (Panahgah) of General Bus Stand where they would be provided residential and food facilities in addition to their counseling so that they could lead a productive and honorable life in the society, he added.

