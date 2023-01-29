17 habitual beggars shifted to Pannah Gah

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :As many as 17 habitual beggars were caught from different parts of Faisalabad during past 12 hours and shifted them to Pannah Gah.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Sunday that during a vigorous campaign, the anti-beggary squad rounded up 17 beggars including 9 males and 8 females from different parts of Faisalabad city.

These beggars were shifted them to shelter home (Pannah Gah) of General Bus Stand whereas they would be provided residential and food facilities in addition to their counseling so that they could lead a productive and honorable life in the society, he added.