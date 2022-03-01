UrduPoint.com

17 Healthcare Centers Sealed

Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2022 | 08:14 PM

17 healthcare centers sealed

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Care Commission Tuesday conducted a crackdown against unregistered medical practitioners and quacks and sealed 17 healthcare centres

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Care Commission Tuesday conducted a crackdown against unregistered medical practitioners and quacks and sealed 17 healthcare centres.

The teams of commission carried out inspection of 104 Healthcare Establishments (HCEs) in District Mardan and sealed 17 HCEs due to different malpractices, unhygienic conditions, lack of qualified staff, keeping expired kits and collection tubes and lack of proper waste disposal management system.

Show cause notices were issued to HCEs due to non-compliance and required directions were issued by the inspection teams.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mardan

Recent Stories

Arabs, Afghans decry 'racist' double standard in U ..

Arabs, Afghans decry 'racist' double standard in Ukraine media commentary

1 minute ago
 Pakistan Post to deliver e-challans

Pakistan Post to deliver e-challans

1 minute ago
 Steps being taken to empower tribal people: Bangas ..

Steps being taken to empower tribal people: Bangash

1 minute ago
 Cartier files 'unfair competition' case against ri ..

Cartier files 'unfair competition' case against rival Tiffany in US

1 minute ago
 KP CM welcomes relief package announced by PM

KP CM welcomes relief package announced by PM

1 minute ago
 Work underway to set up Boat Basin Food Street: Ad ..

Work underway to set up Boat Basin Food Street: Administrator Karachi

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>