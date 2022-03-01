17 healthcare centers sealed

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Care Commission Tuesday conducted a crackdown against unregistered medical practitioners and quacks and sealed 17 healthcare centres

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Care Commission Tuesday conducted a crackdown against unregistered medical practitioners and quacks and sealed 17 healthcare centres.

The teams of commission carried out inspection of 104 Healthcare Establishments (HCEs) in District Mardan and sealed 17 HCEs due to different malpractices, unhygienic conditions, lack of qualified staff, keeping expired kits and collection tubes and lack of proper waste disposal management system.

Show cause notices were issued to HCEs due to non-compliance and required directions were issued by the inspection teams.