UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

17 Held; Drugs, Weapons Seized

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 08:11 PM

17 held; drugs, weapons seized

Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 17 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 17 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed one proclaimed offender and 8 drug pushers and recovered 1.

9 Kg hashish and 81 litres liquor from their possession. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 8 persons and recovered 8 pistols and a number of bullets from them.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Criminals From

Recent Stories

Over 50% of EU's Population Received at Least One ..

2 minutes ago

Kiev Blocking Negotiations in Political Subgroup o ..

2 minutes ago

Hot,dry weather likely to persist in most parts of ..

2 minutes ago

Around one million tourists visit GB so far: Touri ..

2 minutes ago

Qasr Al Watan’s evening light and sound show: A ..

28 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 14 more lives, infects 517 others ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.