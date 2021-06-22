17 held; drugs, weapons seized

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 17 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 17 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed one proclaimed offender and 8 drug pushers and recovered 1.

9 Kg hashish and 81 litres liquor from their possession. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 8 persons and recovered 8 pistols and a number of bullets from them.

Further investigation was underway.