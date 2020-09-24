UrduPoint.com
17 Held During Crackdown Against Criminals, Drug Pushers

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 07:38 PM

17 held during crackdown against criminals, drug pushers

Islamabad Police have arrested 17 persons during the last 24 hours in its crackdown against drug pushers, criminal elements and recovered narcotics and weapons from them, a police spokesman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Islamabad Police have arrested 17 persons during the last 24 hours in its crackdown against drug pushers, criminal elements and recovered narcotics and weapons from them, a police spokesman.

According to details, Sabzi Mandi police apprehended two drug peddlers namely Khadim and Sabbir and recovered 500 gram hashish and 415 gram heroin from them respectively.

Shahzad Town police arrested two accused Ali Hasnain and Nadeem for having 250 gram hashish and 302 gram heroin respectively.

Khana police arrested Naseem Bacha and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Sihala police arrested two accused Naeem and Jabran and recovered two 30 bore pistols from their possession.

Lohi bher police apprehended two drug peddlers namely Noor Zada and Alam and recovered a total of 280 gram hashish from their possession. Furthermore, Koral police apprehended five accused including two ladies allegedly involved in immoral activities.

Separate cases have been registered against the arrested persons.Further investigation is underway from them.

During special crackdown against absconders, Islamabad police arrested three proclaimed offenders and court absconders from various area of the city.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this overall performance and directed all police officials to ensure effective policing measures in their respective areas.

