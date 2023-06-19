UrduPoint.com

17 Held For Setting Up Illegal Sacrificial Animal Markets

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 19, 2023 | 11:27 PM

The district administration held a crackdown against sellers of sacrificial animals that were involved in setting up private camps at state land near Niamoana cattle market on Samundri road, here on Monday

According to district admin sources, the crackdown was held under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar and Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Zubair.

The team removed illegal set ups and arrested 17 animal sellers and handed them over to police concerned for registration of cases and further legal action. Besides this, people were also being looted by setting up illegal parking stands near the markets.

The sources added that an official animal market is functional in Niamoana for sale and purchase of sacrificial animals however no one is allowed to set up private camps except notified sales points in the city.

