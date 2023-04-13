UrduPoint.com

17 Held In Crackdown Against Outlaws; Hashish, Weapons Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2023 | 04:40 PM

17 held in crackdown against outlaws; hashish, weapons recovered

Dera Ismail Khan , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :The police on Thursday during successful operations against the criminal elements and drug dealers arrested 17 accused and recovered hashish, illegal weapons and stolen items from them.

According to the police spokesman, SHO Paharpur Attaullah Khan, while taking action against the drug dealers, arrested Ataullah, a resident of Umar Adda Tank and recovered 2,170 grams of hashish from his possession.

Paharpur police also arrested two accused Muhammad Ibrahim and Qayyum, a resident of Bagwani Paharpur, who were wanted in a case of electricity theft.

While Paniyala Police, carried out a successful operation and arrested four proclaimed offenders involved in murder, attempted murder, and other criminal activities. The arrested accused included Insha Allah, a resident of Badni Khel, Niaz Ali and Muhammad Kamran, a resident of Shah Hasan Khel.

Shaheed Nawab Police, under the leadership of SDPO Paharpur Circle Kashif Sattar along with SHO Aslam Khan, arrested two wanted criminals Ghulam Gul, a resident of Rehman Khel, and Gul Sarwar, a resident of Sayyed Abad Paniyala.

Both suspects were wanted to local police in different cases.

Another accused Gul Baz, a resident of South Waziristan was arrested with an illegal weapon and one 9mm pistol with 24 cartridges was recovered from his possession.

City Police SHO Malik Sajid during a raid arrested the wanted criminal Shaukat Hussain, a resident of Mohanyanwala.

Whereas, SHO Saddar police Tariq Saleem solved the blind case of theft and arrested the accused Mohammad Qayyum, a resident of Indus Colony, Kot Nawaz, Tank. Police recovered a stolen mobile phone, identity card, SIM card, memory card and other stolen items from his possession.

Gomal University Police arrested wanted criminals in involved in various crimes, including Haroon-ul-Rashid, Mohammad Humayun, residents of Mir Hamza Abad in Abbottabad, and Ramazan of Basti Dirkhanwala. The police seized 01 pistol, 30 rounds, and 05 cartridges from their possession.

The police have registered separate cases against all the arrested accused and started further investigation.

