17 Held On Various Charges

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 12:40 PM

17 held on various charges

FAISALABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested 17 people on the charges of power pilfering, decanting, rash driving and gambling from various areas of the city during the last 24 hours.

According to police, different police stations arrested 12 gamblers and seized stake money.

The accused were Ali, Sajid, Abid Ali, Moula Dad, Sher Muhammad, Salman, Abid, Irfan Ali, Saleem and three others.

Fesco teams during checking of electricity theft in different areas, found four persons for pilfering electricity. The teams got registered cases against pilferers Muhammad Tahir, Hamad, Umar and Mohsin.

Meanwhile, Civil Defense team caught a shopkeeper Amanat for decanting illegally in Chak No 203-RBnear Sugar Morh.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

