17 held with contraband

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Police on Tuesday arrested 17 criminals' and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed three proclaimed offenders (POs) and eight drug pushers and recovered 1.

5 kg hashish and 304 litres liquor from them.

The police also held two gamblers and recovered Rs 2,550 cash stake money from them.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested four people and recovered two pistols, one rifle, one gun and a number of bullets from them.