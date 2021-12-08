UrduPoint.com

17 Held With Contraband

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 12:53 AM

17 held with contraband

Police on Tuesday arrested 17 criminals' and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Police on Tuesday arrested 17 criminals' and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed three proclaimed offenders (POs) and eight drug pushers and recovered 1.

5 kg hashish and 304 litres liquor from them.

The police also held two gamblers and recovered Rs 2,550 cash stake money from them.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested four people and recovered two pistols, one rifle, one gun and a number of bullets from them.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Money Criminals From

Recent Stories

Saudi media delegation visits WAM

Saudi media delegation visits WAM

55 minutes ago
 Dubai Government Excellence Programme announces th ..

Dubai Government Excellence Programme announces the establishment of the Global ..

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates new dialysis centr ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates new dialysis centre in Al Twar

1 hour ago
 New working week system a boost to labour market, ..

New working week system a boost to labour market, says Abdulrahman Al Awar

1 hour ago
 Police seize four motor shells

Police seize four motor shells

3 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar seeks report ab ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar seeks report about an incident of molestation ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.