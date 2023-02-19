17 held with contraband

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested 17 criminals and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession.

In a crackdown against criminals, the police arrested a proclaimed offender and 11 drug pushers and recovered 5 kg hashish, 290 gram heroin and 513 litres liquor from their possession.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, the police arrested 5 people and recovered 12 pistols and a number of bullets from them.

The arrested criminals were identified as Henan, Shafique, Shafqat, Shamus, Shahid, Saleem, Sadiq, Siddiqu, Saleh Muhammad, Samiullah, Zain, Zeshan,Zameer, Zahid, Zulfiqar, Akram and Sqlain.

Further investigation was underway.