17 Hotels, 15 Shops Sealed Over Violations

Sat 09th October 2021 | 04:45 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :District administration sealed 17 hotels and 15 shops over lockdown violations during a crackdown launched on Friday night across the district.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan, Assistant Commissioner City Khawaja Umair Mahmood along with price control magistrates conducted raids at different markets of the city to ensure implementation of lockdown.

The officers sealed 17 hotels and 15 shops over violations and registered First Information Reports against five of them.

Deputy Commissioner said in a statement that district administration striving hard to ensure implementation of lockdown. He said the violators would be treated with iron hands under zero tolerance policy of the government.

He said special teams had been formed to ensure implementation of lockdown instructions, adding that the violators would be arrested in the next phase.

