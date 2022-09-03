UrduPoint.com

17 Immature Bike-riders Apprehended For One-wheeling

Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2022 | 06:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :The city traffic police on Saturday apprehended at least 17 teenage bike-riders at Northern Bypass Road and impounded their bikes into a terminal.

Talking to APP, the spokesman traffic police said that the department had received several public complaints regarding holding of a power show by a few bike riders on Northern Bypass road.

Taking notice of the complaints, the Chief Traffic Officer, Abbass Majeed Marwat directed concerned staff to conduct raids on identified locality and to arrest the violators of one-wheeling.

The raiding teams rushed to the spot and arrested 17 youth busy in one-wheeling and over-speeding. The motorcycles were later released along with bike-riders after collection of fines from them and a written guarantee from their parents to not let their children perform one-wheeling in future.

Meanwhile, the CTO warned for strict action against those found guilty of traffic rules violations and said that no leniency would be shown for those playing with their own and other human lives.

