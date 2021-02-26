UrduPoint.com
17 Indian Fishermen Arrested

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 05:30 PM

17 Indian fishermen arrested

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) has arrested 17 Indian fishermen and confiscated three boats.

The Indian fishermen were arrested during routine surveillance in Eastern maritime zones of Pakistan, said a news release.

The arrested fishermen were violating Pakistani territorial waters for illegal fishing. The Indian nationals were taken to the Docks Police Station for further legal formalities.

More Stories From Pakistan

