17 Indian fishermen arrested

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) has arrested 17 Indian fishermen and confiscated three boats.

The Indian fishermen were arrested during routine surveillance in Eastern maritime zones of Pakistan, said a news release.

The arrested fishermen were violating Pakistani territorial waters for illegal fishing. The Indian nationals were taken to the Docks Police Station for further legal formalities.