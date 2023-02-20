17 injured in land dispute

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :At least 17 people including women were injured in a clash between two groups over a land dispute at Chuk 74-M of Jalalpur Pirwalla the other day.

According to Saddar Police, the injured were shifted to THQ hospital while three women were referred to Nishtar hospital due to critical injuries.

The injured included Amir, Liaqat, Iqbal, Maryyam, Noor Muhammad, Ramzan, Khalid, Allah Wasai, Khalil, Saadat, Sadaqat, Latif and others.

Further investigations are underway.