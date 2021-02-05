UrduPoint.com
17 Injured In Separate Road Accidents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 04:30 PM

17 injured in separate road accidents

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :-:As many as 17 persons were injured in separate road accidents in Sialkot District here on Friday,said rescue-1122 spokesperson.

He said 17 precious lives were saved by the timely action of Rescue 1122.

The injured were identified as-- 15-year-old Hanan, 27-year-old Qamar, 45-year-old Shoukat, 60-year-old Zahoor, 28-year-old Khizar, 36-year-old Akbar, 58-year-old Javed, 32-year-old Naeem, 22-year-old Shahid, 16-year-old Zahid, 30-year-old Adil, 11-year-old Raza, 23-year-old Asim, 40-year-old Shehzad, 21-year-old Haleema, 65-year-old Azra Bibi and 55-year-old Haleema Bibi and others.

Rescuers provided first aid and shifted the injured to the local hospitals for medical treatment.

