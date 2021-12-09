UrduPoint.com

17 Kanal Official Land Retrieved From Illegal Occupants

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 56 seconds ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 06:43 PM

District administration Peshawar Thursday retrieved official land worth millions of rupees from the illegal occupants during an operation here at Mera Kachori locality

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :District administration Peshawar Thursday retrieved official land worth millions of rupees from the illegal occupants during an operation here at Mera Kachori locality.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, the Assistant Commissioner (AC), Obaidullah Dogar along with the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Tariq Hussain and local police launched operation against encroachments at Mera Kachori, a suburban locality of the city.

A heavy contingent of police was also deployed to avert any kind of untoward incident. During the operation encroachments erected on 17 kanal of land were demolished through heavy machinery and the illegally occupied land was retrieved from the occupants.

Similarly, AAC Adil Wasim carried out an anti-encroachment operation in the surrounding area of the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) and besides cleansing the entrances and exits of the hospital also arrested 8 persons.

District administration along with the officers of Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) carried out an anti-encroachment operation at Karkhano Market and demolished illegally constructed cabins and other encroachments erected on the road side.

In another similar operation six more persons were arrested for erecting encroachments at the entrances and exits of Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH).

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Captain (r) Khalid Mahmood has said that the erecting of encroachments at entrances and exits of hospitals were creating traffic related problems and in case of emergency ambulances were also facing hardships.

He said that indiscriminate operation against encroachments will continue in all localities of the districts and those re-erecting them will face stern legal action.

