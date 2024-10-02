17 Kashmiris Killed By Indian Troops Including One Child In September In IIOJK
Faizan Hashmi Published October 02, 2024 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Indian forces personnel in their unabated acts of state terrorism martyred 17 Kashmiris including a young boy in the last month of September in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
Total killings 17, men 16 and one child, custodial/ fake encounter 14, tortured/ critically injured 1, arrested 96, structures/ houses destroyed damaged 1,
According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, Wednesday, of those martyred 14 Kashmiris were killed extrajudicially and in fake encounters.
During the month, at least 196 civilians and political activists were arrested and most of them were booked under black laws, the Public Safety Act (PSA), and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
The troops damaged at least one house during 151 cordon and search operations and house raids in the month.
