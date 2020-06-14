1.7 kg drug recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a drug peddler and recovered 1.7 kg drug from his possession here on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, during a course of action Pirwadhi Police arrested Bashrat Khan and recovered 1.7 kg drugs from his custody.

Police have registered a case and further investigations were underway.

City Police Officer, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of the officials adding that drugs business must be discouraged. He made it clear that strict action would be taken against those who were found in these illegal businesses.